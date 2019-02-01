South Africa

Questions posed about safety of walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek

01 February 2019 - 14:06 By timeslive
Three pupils died when a walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark collapsed on January 1 2019.
Image: Masi Losi

The collapse of the interleading walkway at the Hoërskool Driehoek, which killed three pupils on Friday, is prompting questions about whether the tragedy could have been prevented.

While details are sketchy at this early stage, the photographs show possible damage to a section of the concrete on top of the walkway.

When Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school, he said his office was alerted to the incident at 8.10am.

"A pathway connecting admin block and classes collapsed..."

He said the school would remain closed until further notice, for safety reasons.

The school is 45 years old and has a population of 1,060 learners.

The Inkatha Freedom Party commented: "The sad death of learners and the injuring of some at Hoërskool Driehoek will serve as an urgent call for the Gauteng department of education to implement laws, which insist that every school inspect the quality of its infrastructure and take timeous remedial steps."

