Questions posed about safety of walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek
The collapse of the interleading walkway at the Hoërskool Driehoek, which killed three pupils on Friday, is prompting questions about whether the tragedy could have been prevented.
While details are sketchy at this early stage, the photographs show possible damage to a section of the concrete on top of the walkway.
#HoerskoolDriehoek @Lesufi This was reported many times to your department and nothing has happened- blood is on your hands! pic.twitter.com/3Umf6XgAJL— Laika🎓 (@janmakatan) February 1, 2019
#HoerSkoolDriehoek #Lesufi says he is not qualified to comment on the walkway that collapsed as he is not qualified.— Dayne (@DCKlein12) February 1, 2019
He is suppose to be aware when last the walkway was inspected if it ever was.
#HoerskoolDriehoek rest in peace to the three angels that passed away....May Your Souls Rest in Peace. Furthermore to those injured may u be healed in Allah 's name Amen. @GautengProvince Please leave no stone un-turned in investigating the cause of the walkway collapse!— CDE .J Mkandawire (@joeymaster86) February 1, 2019
When Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school, he said his office was alerted to the incident at 8.10am.
"A pathway connecting admin block and classes collapsed..."
He said the school would remain closed until further notice, for safety reasons.
The school is 45 years old and has a population of 1,060 learners.
The Inkatha Freedom Party commented: "The sad death of learners and the injuring of some at Hoërskool Driehoek will serve as an urgent call for the Gauteng department of education to implement laws, which insist that every school inspect the quality of its infrastructure and take timeous remedial steps."