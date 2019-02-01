Mantashe, Myeni and the K-word: A wrap of this week's state capture inquiry
Bombshell testimonies by former Bosasa employees Angelo Agrizzi, Andries van Tonder and Frans Voster marked the third week of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Angelo Agrizzi
The former Bosasa COO alleged that President Jacob Zuma received a R300,000 monthly payment from the company.
He alleged that Zuma used his influence to effect legislative change and to cripple an investigation into the company.
He claimed that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni revealed confidential information regarding an investigation into Bosasa by the National Prosecuting Authority. He said that Bosasa head Gavin Watson arranged a gift for Myeni, which included a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with R300,000.
Agrizzi also alleged that Bosasa had journalists and media consultants on its payroll.
Agrizzi was heard using the the k-word numerous times in a recording of a meeting at Agrizzi's home that was played at the commission. His comments were directed at his Bosasa colleagues Papa Leshabane and Joe Gumede.
Frans Vorster
The former Bosasa employee alleged that in 2014 Bosasa established an ANC call centre at their facility.
He said the company also hosted an ANC party in the same year on Bosasa premises after they won the 2014 national elections.
Andries van Tonder
The former chief financial officer of Bosasa detailed his deteriorated relationship with Watson.
Van Tonder told the commission that he was the one who took the video of Watson's walk-in cash vault, which was played during Agrizzi's testimony.
He alleged that the company executives made a pact to not expose each other when the Special Investigating Unit started looking into Bosasa in 2009.
Van Tonder said Bosasa had to build a prawn production facility in Krugersdorp to show the South African Revenue Service that the SeaArk project was still operational even though it had failed.
Richard le Roux
The regional technical coordinator of Global Technology Systems detailed how he was instructed by Watson and Agrizzi to do home upgrades for senior ANC member Gwede Mantashe, Myeni and Nomvula Mokonyane, a former Gauteng MEC and premier.