Mantashe, Myeni and the K-word: A wrap of this week's state capture inquiry

Bombshell testimonies by former Bosasa employees Angelo Agrizzi, Andries van Tonder and Frans Voster marked the third week of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.



Angelo Agrizzi

The former Bosasa COO alleged that President Jacob Zuma received a R300,000 monthly payment from the company.

He alleged that Zuma used his influence to effect legislative change and to cripple an investigation into the company.



He claimed that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni revealed confidential information regarding an investigation into Bosasa by the National Prosecuting Authority. He said that Bosasa head Gavin Watson arranged a gift for Myeni, which included a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with R300,000.



Agrizzi also alleged that Bosasa had journalists and media consultants on its payroll.

Agrizzi was heard using the the k-word numerous times in a recording of a meeting at Agrizzi's home that was played at the commission. His comments were directed at his Bosasa colleagues Papa Leshabane and Joe Gumede.