Secret location for hearing against Bryanston High teacher accused of sexual assault

The disciplinary hearing against a Bryanston High School teacher accused of sexual assault will take place at an undisclosed secret location.

“The SGB have, after further consultation, decided that the hearing will no longer take place at Bryanston High School and will take place at an undisclosed location to protect the identities of the affected learners as well as to allow for normal learning activities to continue at [the school],” the school said in a statement.

The date of the hearing has also been moved from February 5 to February 6.

Allegations of the sexual assault by a sports coach at the school came to light earlier this week .

The school governing body (SGB) has since announced the suspension of the teacher, confirming that this was done following the teacher’s arrest.

Police said the 33-year-old teacher was arrested on January 17 2019 and appeared in court the same day. The case was postponed to March 12 for further investigation.

According to reports, the teacher is accused of sexually assaulting pupils at the school between 2017 and 2018. News24 reported that “at least three girls” have come forward.

However, Sandton SAPS spokesman Captain Granville Meyer said only one person has opened a formal complaint with police.