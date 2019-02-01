Secret location for hearing against Bryanston High teacher accused of sexual assault
The disciplinary hearing against a Bryanston High School teacher accused of sexual assault will take place at an undisclosed secret location.
“The SGB have, after further consultation, decided that the hearing will no longer take place at Bryanston High School and will take place at an undisclosed location to protect the identities of the affected learners as well as to allow for normal learning activities to continue at [the school],” the school said in a statement.
The date of the hearing has also been moved from February 5 to February 6.
Allegations of the sexual assault by a sports coach at the school came to light earlier this week .
The school governing body (SGB) has since announced the suspension of the teacher, confirming that this was done following the teacher’s arrest.
Police said the 33-year-old teacher was arrested on January 17 2019 and appeared in court the same day. The case was postponed to March 12 for further investigation.
According to reports, the teacher is accused of sexually assaulting pupils at the school between 2017 and 2018. News24 reported that “at least three girls” have come forward.
However, Sandton SAPS spokesman Captain Granville Meyer said only one person has opened a formal complaint with police.
Bryanston High SGB chairman Aidan Hillebrand said: “This matter is of grave concern to the school as the safety and well-being of learners are a priority. The Gauteng Department of Education and SAPS have been advised of the situation and an internal investigation was launched.”
“This matter is currently being investigated by SAPS and, as such, no further information may be provided to the general public or media. The school can, however, advise that the staff member has been suspended pending resolution of this matter.
“The investigation was conducted by an independent senior attorney, who has extensive experience in the relevant field. Their investigation has been concluded and the SGB chairperson and the headmaster of Bryanston High School have consulted extensively on this matter. Arising from this investigation, formal disciplinary proceedings against the staff member concerned have commenced,” said Hillebrand.
He added that counselling had been made available to the affected pupils.
“At present, the current allegations remain unproven. All parties are being treated with empathy and compassion, in keeping with their basic fundamental rights. Professional counselling has been made available to the learners concerned.
“The SGB does not tolerate any form of harassment or sexual misconduct. Full-time employees, part-time staff and learners are all expected to adhere to this standard.
“Any allegation of this nature, when brought to the school’s attention, is seen as extremely serious and are dealt with decisively,” he said.