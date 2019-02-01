Shepherd Bushiri must find suitable venue for church: CRL commission

The CRL Rights Commission has found that the call by the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) for Pastor Shepherd Bushiri to leave the country is discriminatory.

The finding comes after the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (the CRL Rights Commission) launched an investigation into the deaths of three women who were killed during a stampede at the church in December 2018.

Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, appeared before the commission early this week to explain the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the women.

Bushiri told the commission that the stampede was as a result of people pushing through the door of a hall during a heavy storm on December 28.

Sanco representatives, who also appeared before commission, called for the church to be closed and for Bushiri to go back to Malawi, his home country.