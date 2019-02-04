South Africa

How one woman ended an alleged serial rapist’s reign of terror

04 February 2019 - 07:00 By SHAIN GERMANER
A suspected serial rapist, 29, in Randfontein was at first able to get away with raping and robbing three women, brutally assaulting them in each incident.
Image: Canjoena/123rf

A suspected serial rapist stalking the women of Randfontein was caught when one of his targets heroically fought back, forcing him to go a clinic to treat his wounds where he was identified and arrested.

Over four months in 2018, the 29-year-old was at able to get away with raping and robbing three women, brutally assaulting them. But in May he was finally caught after trying to attack another woman walking through open veld near Pelzvale, carrying buckets of vetkoek to sell.

