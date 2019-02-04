'Let him go or we boycott elections,' threaten Prophet Bushiri fans

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church members were adamant on Monday that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was innocent – and threatened not to vote if he is not released.

Ellen Tefo told TimesLIVE that Bushiri had made a tremendous impact on her life.

"He has changed my life in an amazing way. We are here with spiritual intentions. If he is not released, we will keep on praying that God will intervene. We are not moved by this petty arrest," Tefo said.

Tefo said "Major 1" - as he is referred to by his followers - knew "long before" that he would be arrested.