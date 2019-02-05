South Africa

WATCH | Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils

05 February 2019 - 15:22 By timeslive

Pupils of Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark returned to school on Tuesday for the first time following the deaths of four pupils after a concrete walkway collapsed.

Support groups were formed for pupils, parents and members of the public.

"I'm very angry and my fist is scarred from hitting the cement," said Donovan Olckers, the father of 17-year-old Roydon Olckers, who died in the tragedy last Friday. "I just kept screaming 'No! No! No!'"

Flowers, candles and messages of remembrance lined the fence outside the school, with members of the community also paying their respects.

The names of the four pupils who died were written on yellow and purple shirts pinned on to the school fence.

