'I will cry for many years': father of Hoërskool Driehoek pupil

Roydon, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie all died on the school premises, while a fourth pupil, Marnus Nagel, succumbed to his injuries over the weekend. At least 20 other pupils are still in hospital.

The grieving dad, Donovan, described Roydon as a "lovely boy" and a child of God. The family is still battling to come to terms with the death of the energetic 17-year-old who loved dancing and sport.

"I am really proud of how he lived his life. His passing has brought a new chapter in my life, which is inevitable. I still cry over him - and I will for many years," he said.

Donovan was overcome by grief when he first heard the news of his son's passing. He told TimesLIVE how he repeatedly punched his fists against a wall: "I kept shouting, 'No! No! No!'"

Donovan said the family will continue to fight through each day and find comfort in knowing that God is on their side, adding that God has filled the void left by Roydon. "For my wife it will also be a difficult path, but we will trust God," he said.

The tragedy has rocked the entire community. Local resident Annari du Plessis was at the school to show her support. "Look at the weather, the sun is still not shining. Everybody is really, really hurting," she said.