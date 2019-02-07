Stocks run dry of testosterone therapy used by transgender people

There is a nationwide stockout in SA of Depo-testosterone.

Depo-testosterone is the brand name for testosterone cypionate injections manufactured by pharmaceutical company, Pfizer. This is the hormone replacement therapy used by transgender people who are medically transitioning from female to male.

The therapy has to be consistent and taken for the rest of one's life. It is not known how many transgender people in SA need this therapy.

The hormone is also given to men who do not produce enough natural testosterone. It is sometimes given to boys to cause puberty when it is delayed.

The hormone, commonly known as "T" is important to the wellbeing of transgender people. Stock has not been available nationwide for more than a week.

Elliott Kotze, a psychologist and researcher, who also needs the product, told GroundUp that Depo-testosterone is a weekly injection and the majority of those who need it use this particular product.

A vial costs him R500 and lasts about 10 weeks. The next available option in SA is Nebido, which costs R2,400, and has to be given every 10 to 14 weeks. The other option, Sustanon, is not available in SA.