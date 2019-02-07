Two security guards suspended after fatal Durban university shooting

Two security guards have been suspended following the fatal shooting of a student at the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Mlungisi Mandonsela, 20, was shot during a scuffle between students and a private security company outside the university's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday.

He was allegedly shot by a security guard and died in hospital that afternoon.

In a statement to students and staff on Thursday the university said: "We can confirm that the two guards have been suspended by the security by the company, pending the outcome of the company's investigation."