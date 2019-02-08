From investments to education: Five important quotes from President Cyril Ramaphosa

State-owned enterprises

“In response to the dire situation at several SOEs, where mismanagement and corruption had severely undermined their effectiveness, we have taken decisive measures to improve governance, strengthen leadership and restore stability in strategic entities.”

Investments

“There was also a significant increase in foreign direct investment last year. In 2017, we recorded an inflow of foreign direct investment amounting to R17bn. Official data shows that in the first three quarters of 2018, there was an inflow of R70bn.”

Boost for small businesses

“Given the key role that small businesses play in stimulating economic activity and employment, and advancing broad-based empowerment, we are focusing this year on significantly expanding our small business incubation programme.”

Early Childhood Development

“With over 700,000 children accessing early childhood education in the last financial year, we have established a firm foundation for a comprehensive ECD programme that is the integral part of the education system.”

Higher education

“In line with the government’s commitment to the right of access to higher education for the poor, last year we introduced free higher education for qualifying first-year students. We are concerned about developments in some campuses this week, especially reports of violence and intimidation. Of particular concern is the tragic death of Mlungisi Madonsela, a student at the University of Technology.”