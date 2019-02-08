Protesters barricade Johannesburg's Marlboro Drive with burning debris
Motorists were stopped in their tracks by burning barricades strewn by protesters across Marlboro Drive in Sandton, Johannesburg, early on Friday.
“Residents blocked Marlboro and Zinia. The areas are now partially opened. The residents were protesting because of shacks erected in the area,” said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
Avoid Marlboro drive protest burning tires both directions @_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @GTP_Traffstats @GrootFM pic.twitter.com/f2P398cecX— First Help (@firstgroup_FRT) February 8, 2019
Minnaar said no property was damaged and no arrests were made during the protest.
“There was no damage to property, except the obstruction of traffic. Officers are on the scene and are monitoring the situation,” said Minnaar.
Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.
Marlboro Drive JHB. Protest over land. pic.twitter.com/Yixln3yskI— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2019