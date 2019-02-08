South Africa

Protesters barricade Johannesburg's Marlboro Drive with burning debris

08 February 2019 - 09:46 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Protesters blocked Marlboro Drive in Johannesburg on Friday, protesting against the erection of shacks in the area.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Motorists were stopped in their tracks by burning barricades strewn by protesters across Marlboro Drive in Sandton, Johannesburg, early on Friday.

“Residents blocked Marlboro and Zinia. The areas are now partially opened. The residents were protesting because of shacks erected in the area,” said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Minnaar said no property was damaged and no arrests were made during the protest.

“There was no damage to property, except the obstruction of traffic. Officers are on the scene and are monitoring the situation,” said Minnaar.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

