Politics

Sona promised more than government can deliver, say opposition parties

07 February 2019 - 21:49 By Amil Umraw
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his second state of the nation address in parliament on February 7 2019.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his second state of the nation address in parliament on February 7 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) largely dealt with the issues facing SA, but it promised more than government can deliver.

This was the gist of the reaction from opposition parties, who were speaking outside parliament after the address on Thursday night. The speech was also lacking in some areas, they said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that “we need a better plan”.

“It was nice and flowery, nice talk, nice address ... We want to see a job in every home. He should have talked more about crime. We need a better plan,” Maimane said.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said Ramaphosa’s plan for job creation was not practical.

“It’s a good analysis, but the question remains: what is happening in practice? Job creation is a huge problem; he is not going to comply to his wishes. It’s a pipe dream.

"He’s talking about Eskom but he doesn’t tell us about how he is going to solve the problem. It’s nice words, but it doesn’t happen in reality,” he said.

WATCH | 'If you become president, I'll sing for you': Ramaphosa charms Malema at #Sona2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa had parliament in stitches when he claimed he had told  Julius Malema that he would sing the "Thuma Mina" song only if the ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Patricia De Lille, who recently formed a new political party, Good, offered her advice to Ramaphosa, saying he needs to focus on infrastructure.

“My advice to the president this time is what happened to the previous plans of the past 25 years? Foreign direct investment is very important but I think government can further stimulate the economy by further investing in infrastructure,” she said.

EFF leader Julius Malema explained why the party opted not to disrupt Sona. The party previously threatened to interrupt Ramaphosa if he did not come clean on a controversial donation to his presidential campaign by prisons facilities company, Bosasa.

“The president has already explained himself following the EFF press conference. All we asked for was that the president must be held accountable, and the president responded to the call. The president has met the requirement of the EFF,” he said.

“He abandoned the ANC manifesto and decided to plagiarise the EFF manifesto when he talks about early childhood development.”

MORE

'Watch this space': Cyril Ramaphosa promises clean-up of law enforcement

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that tackling crime and corruption within the public sector will remain a top priority in his government ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa charms opposition as EFF's Sona disruption threats fall flat

Threats that the State of the Nation Address would be disrupted turned out to be empty, as President Cyril Ramaphosa charmed the opposition ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Public schools to go digital within six years: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will digitise the public school education system over the next six years.
Politics
48 minutes ago

'Bold and decisive' action needed on Eskom, says Cyril Ramaphosa as he splits it into three

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that troubled power utility Eskom would be broken up into three separate entities – and this while ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Sona promised more than government can deliver, say opposition parties Politics
  2. Who wore it best: Nomzamo Mbatha vs ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu Fashion & Beauty
  3. Public schools to go digital within six years: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  4. IN FULL | Read President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address Politics
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa announces election date in May Politics

Latest Videos

'If you win, I'll sing for you,' Ramaphosa tells Malema as he delivers #Sona2019
Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
X