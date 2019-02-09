Two suspects shot dead, one arrested during high-speed chase

Two suspects whom police believe might be linked to serious and violent crimes in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs have been shot dead during a high-speed chase in Kyalami, Midrand.

A third suspect was arrested. Police also seized two unlicensed firearms with ammunition and a suspected stolen vehicle.

Police did not say when the incident occurred but said the arrest and seizure came after a team of detectives, investigating serious and violent crimes, observed a suspicious vehicle which failed to stop when they approached it.

"Suddenly a high-speed chase and a shootout followed until the suspect's vehicle crashed into the boom gates of a complex.

"During the shootout two suspects were fatally shot and another arrested.

"Police impounded a vehicle suspected to have been stolen at Pretoria Central.

"Police officers were not hurt during the crossfire,” police said in a statement.

They added that two inquest dockets had been registered for investigation.

"Charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of stolen vehicle are being investigated. The arrested suspect is due to appear at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday."