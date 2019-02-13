Fewer rhinos poached, more poachers caught and convicted in 2018

SA made significant strides in the fight against rhino poaching last year, the environmental affairs department said on Wednesday – with 259 fewer animals killed in 2018 than in the year before.

According to environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, there were 769 rhino poaching incidents last year. This was the third consecutive year that SA has seen a decline in rhino poaching.

In 2017, 1,028 rhino were killed for their horns.

"It is also the first time in five years that the annual figure is under 1,000," Mokonyane said in a statement.

She added: "The decline is not only indicative of the successful implementation of the integrated strategic management of rhinoceros approach countrywide, but also a confirmation of the commitment and dedication of the men and women working at the coalface to save the species."

Of the 769 cases, 422 of them were inside a SA National Parks facility; 421 in the Kruger National Park, and one in the Marakhele National Park.