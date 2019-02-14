South Africa

KZN farm worker finds decomposing body of woman in sangoma attire

14 February 2019 - 11:41 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Police are looking for the killer of a woman believed to have been strangled on a KwaZulu-Natal farm.
Police are looking for the killer of a woman believed to have been strangled on a KwaZulu-Natal farm.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A farm worker on a KwaZulu-Natal north coast farm made a grisly find when he stumbled across the decomposing, partly naked body of a woman in sangoma attire.

Umhlali police have appealed to anybody with information to come forward.

Police spokesman Col Thembeka Mbele said the body was discovered at Ncolosi Farm, in the Tongaat area.

"It is suspected that the deceased was strangled. The head was wrapped with sangoma attire and she was wearing a sangoma necklace and boots.

"A case of murder was opened for investigation at Umhlali SAPS."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Const Sthembiso Mfeka of Umhlali SAPS on 072-382-1583/ 073-947-9931/034-947-9931 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111.

READ MORE

Vet attacked, shot dead at his practice in Pretoria

A veterinarian surgeon was shot and killed in Pretoria on Thursday evening.
News
12 days ago

Hunter who killed man he mistook for warthog to serve time behind bars

The hunter who killed a man he had mistaken for a warthog will serve six years behind bars, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.
News
14 days ago

Two men tortured, killed and buried under bed in Joburg shack

Jeppe police are seeking assistance from the public to track down two suspects who allegedly beat two men to death before burying them inside a shack ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Cardiologist opens case against 'cyberbully' who said she looked like a ... South Africa
  2. The one who didn't get away: fleeing thief falls from 2nd floor, breaks a leg South Africa
  3. WeBuyCars (but only up to R1m): regulator rules ad is not misleading Consumer Live
  4. 'Love always prevails': Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day subtweet South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Mosiuoa Lekota calls President Cyril Ramaphosa a “sellout”
Meet the journalists | Prasa burning: An investigation into CT's train fires
X