Protester shot in IFP-ANC clash in northern KZN

One person was shot and wounded in violence between ANC and IFP protesters in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said a protester had been shot by an unidentified shooter.

"We know that there were two groups protesting but we have not yet established the circumstances around the shooting. Police are investigating and monitoring the area," he said.

On Friday afternoon, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal accused the IFP of being behind the shooting and violence at the protest.

In a statement, provincial spokesman Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said members of the community in Bhekuzulu township had planned a peaceful march to Abaqulusi to register their protest at the lack of service delivery by the municipality.

"As they made their way to the municipal offices they were approached by members of the IFP, who attacked and badly injured a number of them, with one community member being shot by a group that was led by IFP councillors," she said.

The ANC claimed that five members of the community were arrested when they prepared to join the march.

"While we have full respect for the law, we find it strange that the perpetrators who shot at community members have not been arrested while there are community members who witnessed the shooting," Simelane-Zulu said.