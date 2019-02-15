Thousands of SA children diagnosed with cancer not on national registry

More than half SA's children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer each year are either not being treated or not being reported to the national cancer registry.

Chair of the ministerial advisory committee on the prevention and control of cancer Dr Jennifer Geel told TimesLIVE that, based on the SA population, there should be at least 2,000 to 2,500 more children and adolescents with cancer per year.

"The cases reported to the SA Children’s Cancer Study Group registry for the past five years have ranged from 800 to 1,000 cases per year, meaning that more than half these patients are either not diagnosed, not treated or not reported to the registry," she said.

International Childhood Cancer Day is commemorated annually on February 15 to raise awareness and express support for children and adolescents with cancer.

Geel said challenges experienced in SA included lack of awareness from medical professionals.