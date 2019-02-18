South Africa

Imagine paying R212 for a loaf of bread!

18 February 2019 - 08:35 By TimesLIVE
Imagine paying R212 for bread!. SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned about the danger of high inflation.
Imagine paying R212 for bread!. SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned about the danger of high inflation.
Image: Supplied

The danger of high inflation was on Monday highlighted by Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).

It is a scenario that neighbouring Zimbabwe is crippled by, and SA's lawmakers should take heed. Earlier this month, Zimbabweans woke up to a shock 66% bread price hike. And in the past two months‚ the bread price there has gone up three times. In January, fuel prices almost doubled.

Kganyago crunched the numbers showing how the price of any item could surge to unaffordable levels, if inflation was not tightly controlled.

In the graph he showed that the price of bread could reach a staggering R212 in 20 years depending on the inflation rate. 

"High inflation is not good for the welfare of our society," he cautioned, tagging the presidency, SA Reserve Bank and treasury.

In January, in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos, Kganyago said anchoring inflation at the midpoint of its 3%-6% target range allowed the central bank the flexibility to deal with price shocks.

"We would like to see inflation and inflation expectations moving closer to the midpoint of our inflation targeting range because that gives us the flexibility that we are actually looking for, that we should be flexible within the target rather than flexible outside of the target," Kganyago said then.

In January, Business Day reported Stats SA data showed average fruit prices fell by 1.5% in December from the same month in 2017. Vegetable prices, however, rose 8.5%, according to Stats SA. Fish prices rose by 5.7% and meat by 1.8%. Annual fuel inflation came to 8.7% compared with the previous year.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is presenting the country's Budget on Wednesday.

MORE

Food prices may spike as drought takes toll

Disappointing maize crop casts shadow over optimism at falling fuel prices.
Business
1 month ago

Treasury highs and lows since the disaster that was Des

Since the end of Des van Rooyen's disastrous stint at the Treasury, South Africa has seen four more finance ministers.
News
2 months ago

Nearly 100 Zimbabwe companies close down

At least 96 companies have shut up shop in the 15 months that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been in office.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Outcry after children removed from places of safety South Africa
  2. Students blockade entrance to Mangosuthu University of Technology South Africa
  3. Massive project sees 43 schools built in Gauteng South Africa
  4. Man rapes 99-year-old woman after accusing her of 'talking' about him South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X