'It was not the worst kind of rape': HIV+ man appeals life sentence

His counsel argued that had the court that sentenced him considered that the victim did not contract HIV, he could have been eligible for a 15-year sentence. The full bench heard that the man was not married and lived with his mother, is a qualified welder and earned R750 per week.

“He is a churchgoer and working when he can in second jobs for further income,” the court documents read. “Apart from his HIV status, he is in good health.”

The full bench was appalled by the man’s defense - and his claim that he had a relationship with his victim. The judges found that he did not show remorse for his actions. The fact that the man knew his HIV status when he committed the offence also sunk him.

“To aggravate matters, the [man] was deeply contumacious about what happened, his false and humiliating defense being that the [victim] consented to the admittance of intercourse as she was having an affair with him,” said Lowe.

“This put the [victim] through further pain and psychological trauma, she being obliged to deal with this deep dishonesty throughout the trial. This entirely deposes of any question of remorse on the part of the [man], he failing to explain what in fact happened at any time. A further issue is of course the pain and anguish the [victim] had to deal with arising from the very real possibility that she would be shown at a later date to have contracted a life-threatening condition becoming HIV positive or worse.”

The full bench found that the chances that the man could be rehabilitated were slim. It upheld the life sentence.