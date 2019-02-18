DJ Cleo hits back at Boity over Brickz 'defence': I will not be bullied, I stand by my words

The war of words between DJ Cleo and Boity reached boiling point on Monday after the muso questioned Boity about playing a more active role in motivating sisters in prison.

Cleo came under fire on social media when he posted a series of pictures of himself with convicted rapist Brickz, which seemed to be sympathetic towards the disgraced kwaito star.

Cleo tweeted that Brickz had "fallen" while running his own race but that it was not yet over for him.

Boity was shocked by the comments and slammed the Goodbye hitmaker.

While the star took shots at Cleo and those who defended his decision to meet with Brickz, the DJ was silent.

Once Boity was done, Cleo took to his own Twitter page to ask the TV star-turned- rapper why she was suddenly so "woke".