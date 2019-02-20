Tourist plucked from ledge after surviving 20m fall on Table Mountain

It was a cry for help carried by the wind that set in motion a dramatic, all-night rescue effort to save a tourist on Table Mountain who plummeted 20m onto a ledge barely the size of a double bed.

Below the ledge was a drop of more than 25 stories down the face of the cliff.

The drama started just after 5pm on Monday when a resident of Camps Bay heard a person shouting for help above their house.

“The calls for help could have been from a mugging victim or that of a person who had suffered as a result of a more serious crime, so extra urgency was factored into this response,” said Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) in a post on their Facebook page.

An extensive search revealed that the distress calls were being carried to Camps Bay by a strong south-easterly wind from the slopes of the mountain, just below the upper cable car station.