WATCH | Python coils around bushbuck on Mpumalanga golf course

A python coiled around a bushbuck has been spotted on the Leopard Creek Country Club golf course in Malelane, Mpumalanga.

Facebook user Richard Gill shared videos and images of the wildlife sighting on his page early on Wednesday morning.

In his video recording with birds chirping in the background, Gill can be heard saying: "This is live, it is now 07.15."

A waterbuck and golfers with their golf carts are seen standing in the distance.

"Listen to the sounds of the birds in the video, just proves why this is such a special place. Sadly the buck perished and the python left its kill - probably feeling uncomfortable with all the spectators," Gill's Facebook post read.