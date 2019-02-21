Four arrested for beach muggings in Muizenberg
Four suspects have been arrested for robbing people walking on the beach and “catwalk” in Muizenberg.
Three teenagers, aged 18, 16 and 14, were arrested after a chase on the beach on Wednesday, while a man who tried to rob a woman walking on the path from Muizenberg to St James was arrested at 6.40am on Thursday, said City of Cape Town law-enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
Law-enforcement officers were alerted to the teenagers’ activities by a member of the public.
“After a lengthy foot chase in the dunes at Sunrise Beach, officers managed to apprehend the three suspects,” said Dyason.
“A knife, which was used when they allegedly attempted to rob their victims, was recovered. They were taken to Muizenberg SAPS, where it was discovered that warrants for their arrest had also previously been issued for other cases.
“The SA Police Service will investigate further to establish if the suspects are connected to other beach robberies in the area.”
Dyason said an auxiliary officer on a bicycle patrol was alerted to Thursday’s mugging attempt and chased the suspect.
“The suspect was caught on Muizenberg station before he could board a train. He was taken to Muizenberg SAPS and charged with attempted robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.”