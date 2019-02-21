Four arrested for beach muggings in Muizenberg

Four suspects have been arrested for robbing people walking on the beach and “catwalk” in Muizenberg.

Three teenagers, aged 18, 16 and 14, were arrested after a chase on the beach on Wednesday, while a man who tried to rob a woman walking on the path from Muizenberg to St James was arrested at 6.40am on Thursday, said City of Cape Town law-enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

Law-enforcement officers were alerted to the teenagers’ activities by a member of the public.

“After a lengthy foot chase in the dunes at Sunrise Beach, officers managed to apprehend the three suspects,” said Dyason.