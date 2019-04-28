Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers'

In a first, dramatic move to deal with individuals implicated at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture, SA's tax authority has concluded preliminary investigations that are likely to result in individuals not only being served with hefty bills, but also charged for under-declaration of income, overstated expenses and misrepresentations.

Among 89 taxpayers who will be slapped with tax claims of more than R250m by Sars are environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, ANC MP Vincent Smith, former SAA and current Jacob Zuma Foundation chair Dudu Myeni, former prisons boss Linda Mti, disgraced former National Prosecuting Authority acting prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi and former correctional services commissioners Zack Modise. All have been implicated in the Bosasa scandal.

