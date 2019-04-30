South Africa

Bodies of a woman and her baby found in Free State dam

30 April 2019 - 08:08 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Saps

The bodies of a woman and her baby were found floating in a dam in Allanridge, in the Free State, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the bodies of the 29-year-old woman and her 7-month baby boy were found by a passerby on Sunday.

Police were immediately called to the scene.

Thakeng said it was later found that the woman had been raped.

A double murder case had been opened. No arrests have been made.

