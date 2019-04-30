Gift of the Givers to build 80 houses for flood-affected families in Durban

Humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, will build 80 new homes for flood-affected families in Durban.

The organisation's founder Dr Imitiaz Sooliman told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the new homes would be built in the BottleBrush settlement, south of Durban.

"Based on their cry for shelter and of course, because of generous support of SA including large corporate support, we can rebuild new homes for these victims at a cost of R25,000 each," he said.

BottleBrush was among several areas in and around Durban hit by flooding as a result of torrential rains last week. The new homes are to be built once the municipality allocates land.

The floods claimed 70 lives and caused widespread damage and destruction estimated at R1bn.