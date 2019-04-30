South Africa

Gift of the Givers to build 80 houses for flood-affected families in Durban

30 April 2019 - 11:58 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Imtiaz Sooliman's Gift of the Givers is helping those affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
Imtiaz Sooliman's Gift of the Givers is helping those affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, will build 80 new homes for flood-affected families in Durban.

The organisation's founder Dr Imitiaz Sooliman told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the new homes would be built in the BottleBrush settlement, south of Durban.

"Based on their cry for shelter and of course, because of generous support of SA including large corporate support, we can rebuild new homes for these victims at a cost of R25,000 each," he said.

BottleBrush was among several areas in and around Durban hit by flooding as a result of torrential rains last week. The new homes are to be built once the municipality allocates land.

The floods claimed 70 lives and caused widespread damage and destruction estimated at R1bn.

KZN floods death toll rises to 70, bill to repair damage more than R1bn

The death toll following devastating floods which swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week has been confirmed at 70, with an estimated R1.1bn ...
News
23 hours ago

Sooliman explained that, since its establishment 27 years ago, the organisation has a standard approach in the initial phase.

"The standard approach is to provide hot meals, blankets, food parcels, new clothing, hygiene packs and other relevant items."

In many cases the organisation supplied material to help communities rebuild their existing shacks.

"In certain cases if people were given a new piece of land we do take a decision to build homes. We built homes in Khayelitsha several years ago that was followed by homes in Alexandra, which in essence has become the prototype for a model village in informal settlements," Sooliman said.

Hours after the floods struck KwaZulu-Natal, Gift of the Givers volunteers were on the ground to assist.

"Gift of the Givers always responds to disasters. That's our specialty. That's how we were founded. Our first project was to respond to the civil war in Bosnia," Sooliman said.

The organisation provided flood relief to:

  • 50 people who lost their homes in Margate. They were moved to a creche and were provided with food daily. The organisation will supply building materials to them this week to rebuild their homes.
  • 100 families in an informal settlement in Quarry Road, near Reservoir Hills. Food hampers, blankets, tubs, towels and 10kg maize meal were distributed.
  • 50 families in Umlazi L section where houses washed away. Food hampers and blankets were given to each family.
  • 150 Mangosuthu University of Technology students, who received blankets, jackets, shoes and food hampers.  

Shack dweller protests flare up again following Durban flood disaster

Police have been deployed to Blair Atholl road, near Westville in Durban, where angry shack dwellers have once again embarked on protest action.
News
22 hours ago

Flood disaster raises questions over state readiness

On any given day, Durban's disaster management team has just 200 mattresses in its stores.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  2. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  3. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X