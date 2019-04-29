South Africa

Shack dweller protests flare up again following Durban flood disaster

29 April 2019 - 14:43 By Orrin Singh
Hundreds of angry shack dwellers embarked on protests along the M19 highway in Durban on Monday April 29 2019.
Image: Supplied

Police have been deployed to Blair Atholl Road (M19), between Westville North and New Germany, Pinetown, where angry shack dwellers are once again protesting.  

According to police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, police are at the scene.

Gwala said this followed protest action on Monday morning at the Quarry Road informal settlement, in Clare Estate, in which nine suspects were arrested for public violence and damaging infrastructure.

She cautioned motorists to use alternative routes as traffic has been affected. 

Durban shack dwellers protest for flood relief

Police were deployed to Quarry Road in Durban where angry informal settlement dwellers demanded flood relief early on Saturday morning.
News
2 days ago

It is believed that frustrated residents are demanding that their shacks be rebuilt following the deadly flood which has claimed 70 lives, displaced 1,469 and injured more than 50 people in KwaZulu-Natal.

During a briefing on Monday KZN premier Willies Mchunu revealed that the estimated damage incurred by the floods was R1.1bn - with the eThekwini municipality tabling R658m of that total to repair the damage to infrastructure.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa visited parts of of the province which were devastated by severe flooding and mudslides. 

