Shack dweller protests flare up again following Durban flood disaster
Police have been deployed to Blair Atholl Road (M19), between Westville North and New Germany, Pinetown, where angry shack dwellers are once again protesting.
According to police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, police are at the scene.
Gwala said this followed protest action on Monday morning at the Quarry Road informal settlement, in Clare Estate, in which nine suspects were arrested for public violence and damaging infrastructure.
She cautioned motorists to use alternative routes as traffic has been affected.
It is believed that frustrated residents are demanding that their shacks be rebuilt following the deadly flood which has claimed 70 lives, displaced 1,469 and injured more than 50 people in KwaZulu-Natal.
During a briefing on Monday KZN premier Willies Mchunu revealed that the estimated damage incurred by the floods was R1.1bn - with the eThekwini municipality tabling R658m of that total to repair the damage to infrastructure.
Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa visited parts of of the province which were devastated by severe flooding and mudslides.
#Protest action on Blair Atholl road (M19) between #Westville and #Pinetown in Durban - calls for motorists to avoid the area at all costs @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ysJ92IVRMR— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) April 29, 2019