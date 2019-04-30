South Africa

Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery

30 April 2019 - 11:42 By Iavan Pijoos
Family members react at the crime scene where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in an attempted robbery on April 30 2019, in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.
Family members react at the crime scene where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in an attempted robbery on April 30 2019, in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A 24-year-old man was gunned down and killed outside his Boksburg home during an attempted house robbery on Tuesday morning.

His body lay covered in silver foil outside the garage door. When a woman arrived, believed to be his fiancée, she burst into tears.

Friends and family members arrived on the scene, crying and and comforting her.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE the man was shot by two armed robbers about 5.45 on Tuesday morning.

Masondo said the man and his mother had just pulled up to their driveway when they were attacked.

They were ordered out of the car and told to go into the house with the robbers, Masondo said. "It is believed the man fought with the suspects who then shot him in the upper body," he said.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

The armed men fled on foot without taking anything.

According to residents, several break-ins have been reported in the area.

"They have broken into my house five times before. They took televisions, laptops, clothes, everything," a woman who lives opposite the crime scene said.

She said that during a previous robbery, her BMW was stolen and has "it has still not been recovered till today".

"You will find people peeping over your wall, and you would ask them what do they want.

"We are not safe, you hear the dogs barking and when you come out you see a car outside and a guy selling drugs to the school kids."

