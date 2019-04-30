Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery

A 24-year-old man was gunned down and killed outside his Boksburg home during an attempted house robbery on Tuesday morning.

His body lay covered in silver foil outside the garage door. When a woman arrived, believed to be his fiancée, she burst into tears.

Friends and family members arrived on the scene, crying and and comforting her.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE the man was shot by two armed robbers about 5.45 on Tuesday morning.

Masondo said the man and his mother had just pulled up to their driveway when they were attacked.

They were ordered out of the car and told to go into the house with the robbers, Masondo said. "It is believed the man fought with the suspects who then shot him in the upper body," he said.

The man was declared dead on the scene.