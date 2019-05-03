Dagga addict who killed friend's mom injected himself with illegal steroids

A Cape Town gym fanatic who bashed his friend's mother to death was so obsessed with body building that he pumped illicit testosterone-based steroids into his body.

On Thursday, the high court in Cape Town convicted Regard Groenewald – a brawny 25-year-old – of killing Hilary van Rooyen, 52, in her home in Durbanville in May 2017.

Groenewald admitted that he smoked dagga daily to help him focus on gym, and took illegal steroids. His habits are detailed in a 31-page judgment handed down by judge Derek Wille.

"The accused used cannabis for the first time at the end of his school career in 2012. According to him, he uses cannabis daily," the judgment reads.

"He would use cannabis by smoking it ... in a pipe and through a medium of water (called a bomb). According to the accused, the use of cannabis would have a relaxing effect on him and would make him concentrate and focus on his gym training. The side effect was that he became anxious."

Besides dagga, Groenewald also took a "pre-workout" supplement called the "shotgun".