Magistrate grants bail to 'disgraceful' striking eThekwini municipal workers

Magistrate Vanitha Armu has labelled as "disgraceful" the alleged behaviour of eThekwini municipality workers who were arrested for public violence this week.

The 11 men - Simphiwe Kubeka, Thulasizwe Luthuli, Robert Mkhize, Eric Dlamini, Sibonelo Msomi, Alfred Molefe, Nozipho Buthelezi, Lindiwe Mtshali, Zanele Ndimande, Nonkululeko Khumalo and Mabuya Mteshane appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

This followed their arrest at the Durban City Hall on Thursday where they clashed with public order police and metro police.

Municipal workers started protesting on Tuesday following disputes over alleged salary increases granted to 55 uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the water and sanitation department.