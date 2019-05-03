South Africa

Magistrate grants bail to 'disgraceful' striking eThekwini municipal workers

03 May 2019 - 14:20 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Eleven municipal workers charged with public violence appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Eleven municipal workers charged with public violence appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Image: Lwandile Bhengu

Magistrate Vanitha Armu has labelled as "disgraceful" the alleged behaviour of eThekwini municipality workers who were arrested for public violence this week.

The 11 men - Simphiwe Kubeka, Thulasizwe Luthuli, Robert Mkhize, Eric Dlamini, Sibonelo Msomi, Alfred Molefe, Nozipho Buthelezi, Lindiwe Mtshali, Zanele Ndimande, Nonkululeko Khumalo and Mabuya Mteshane appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

This followed their arrest at the Durban City Hall on Thursday where they clashed with public order police and metro police. 

Municipal workers started protesting on Tuesday following disputes over alleged salary increases granted to 55 uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the water and sanitation department.

"Your alleged behaviour on the day in question was totally unacceptable. It was disgraceful. Even if there was a wage dispute, there was no need to behave in the alleged manner," said Armu before granting them R1,000 bail each.

Initially 30 people were arrested but only 11 were charged.

State prosecutor Malibongwe Mhlongo told the court that the 11 were arrested after throwing stones at police and damaging municipal property.

The court was packed with fellow municipal workers, who shouted "lies" when Mhlongo laid out the state's version of events. 

The matter was heard under heavy police presence. It will be back in court on June 14.

MORE

One dead, two injured and more than 30 arrested in violent Durban protest

Dozens of people have been arrested and two injured when police opened fire on protesting eThekwini municipal workers in Durban on Thursday.
News
10 hours ago

Municipal workers rampage through the streets of Durban CBD

Disgruntled municipal workers have once again trashed Durban's CBD.
News
1 day ago

City tense as striking workers cause chaos in Durban

The situation is tense outside the Durban City Hall, where thousands of protesting municipal workers have gathered over an ongoing dispute about ...
News
1 day ago

eThekwini municipality to haul striking water workers to court

The eThekwini Municipality is in the process of applying for a court interdict to force striking water and sanitation workers to go back to work.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  2. Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender South Africa
  3. Man suspected of pushing Pretoria student from seventh floor skips court South Africa
  4. Teens in trouble after 'dagga muffin' episode lands pupils in hospital South Africa
  5. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News

Latest Videos

DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
X