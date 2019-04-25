How can I ignore Packham's life of deceit, murder trial judge asks lawyer

The judge trying Rob Packham for his wife's murder peppered the Cape Town businessman's defence attorney with questions as he began his closing arguments on Thursday.

"He led a double life, he deceived his wife, sister, daughter. He was still going in a relationship with [his mistress] and none of them knew," judge Elizabeth Steyn told advocate Craig Webster in the Cape Town High Court. "How must I ignore that?"

Webster focused on discrediting the identifications made by the state's witnesses, who pointed out Packham in photographic identity parades and in the dock.

"The circumstances of the photo ID parade were tainted by a range of irregularities and cannot be relied upon," Webster said.

Before the parade, he said, the witnesses had chances to converse with each other, and images of Packham were published in the media.