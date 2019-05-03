South Africa

Videos of man assaulting woman cause outrage on social media

03 May 2019 - 11:33 By Iavan Pijoos
Two videos of a man assaulting a woman in Port Elizabeth went viral on social media on Friday morning.

Multiple social media users have identified and named the alleged woman-beater.

The footage is not being shared here for legal reasons.

In one video, the man sits on the woman while slapping her repeatedly.

The other video shows the woman getting up, crying hysterically and then throwing objects at the man.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu told TimesLIVE that no information had been received about the incident.

"We need a complainant or case number, or a police station where a case was opened. It would make it easier to get information," Naidu said.

In a comment on the one video, the police said on Twitter: "We view this assault in a very serious light and we would appreciate anyone who has any information that could help us identify and arrest the perpetrator to please come forward with such info".

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo also responded to the video by asking for more information about it.

The man named on social media has since deactivated his accounts. He has also been accused of assaulting a 20-year-old Nelson Mandela University law student at a Cubana restaurant in the city about two weeks ago.

