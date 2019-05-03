Videos of man assaulting woman cause outrage on social media

Two videos of a man assaulting a woman in Port Elizabeth went viral on social media on Friday morning.

Multiple social media users have identified and named the alleged woman-beater.

The footage is not being shared here for legal reasons.

In one video, the man sits on the woman while slapping her repeatedly.

The other video shows the woman getting up, crying hysterically and then throwing objects at the man.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu told TimesLIVE that no information had been received about the incident.