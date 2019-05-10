Cape coastal village reels after 'gentle' resident murdered near police station

The Cape Town coastal village of Scarborough was in shock on Friday after a resident was found murdered. .

Western Cape police confirmed the man's body had been found in the boot of his car in Slangkop Road, not far from Ocean View police station.

A local resident described the victim as "a kind, gentle man who did so much for all".

He added: "This happened right outside the f***ing police station and it makes me very angry."

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: "A case of murder has been opened for investigation following an incident about 7pm on Wednesday at Slangkop Road, Ocean View.

"Police found a body of an unidentified person in the boot of a vehicle. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation, with no arrests so far."

The victim has not yet been formally identified.