Not so dope: Cops, health official caught in alleged dagga deals

An on-duty policeman with an off-duty colleague were cruising along when they were pulled over by colleagues.

A team carried out a sting operation on Friday evening after receiving information implicating the pair in transporting dagga.

The sergeant and a constable, both in their early 30s, were arrested after being found in possession of three large bags of dagga.

"It was indicated that the suspects were travelling in one of the member's private vehicle, with one of them being off-duty and the other on-duty. The team pulled them over, demanding to search the vehicle, at which point the three bags were found inside the car, resulting in their arrest," said a police statement.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said the two members were attached to the relatively new police station of KaMhlushwa, near Malelane.