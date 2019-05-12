Weapons seizures and cable thief sentenced: Cape Town acts on train safety

Cape Town's recently established Rail Enforcement Unit is actively combating crime on the metro's vital train network, seizing 24 knives, scissors and tools that can be used to vandalise assets, in just one week.

The unit inspected 66 hotspot areas and scrapyards last week.

Teams from passenger rail agency Prasa also attended 27 court cases in various magistrate courts to see that suspects are brought to book.

A convicted cable thief received a 12-year sentence suspended for six years last week after pleading guilty.

"As for the other court cases, all other suspects were denied bail and will remain in custody until their next appearance," the city said in a statement.

Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker added: "The majority of suspects pleaded guilty as a result of the solid evidence provided by Prasa investigators. The arrests and convictions contribute to the improved predictability of the train service and the reduction of crime on trains and at stations."