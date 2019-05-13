WATCH | Andrew Turnbull, two others killed in high-speed car crash

Andrew Turnbull, who was out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, died in a gruesome crash on Sunday.

Turnbull and two other people died after the high-speed head-on collision outside Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Mali Govender told TimesLIVE the crash happened around 2:30pm.

Turnbull became infamous after he was accused of assaulting Chere Gray in 2018 in a video that went viral.