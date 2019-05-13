South Africa

WATCH | Andrew Turnbull, two others killed in high-speed car crash

13 May 2019 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE

Andrew Turnbull, who was out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, died in a gruesome crash on Sunday.

Turnbull and two other people died after the high-speed head-on collision outside Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape. 

Police spokesperson Mali Govender told TimesLIVE the crash happened around 2:30pm.

Turnbull became infamous after he was accused of assaulting Chere Gray in 2018 in a video that went viral.

Video footage emerged of Turnbull grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her hair and physically assaulting her.

At the time of his death he was out on R10,000 bail. 

After the news of Turnbull's death broke, Gray took to social media and revealed that she had forgiven her estranged lover. She further asked members of the public to afford Turnbull's family the privacy they needed in their time of grief.

There was once a time when I loved you with all of me. Regardless of what has transpired, I forgave you a long time...

Posted by Chere Gray on Sunday, 12 May 2019

READ MORE:

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash

Alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull was one of three people who died in a head-on collision in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
News
6 hours ago

'I forgave you a long time ago': Andrew Turnbull's abused ex speaks out

“There was once a time when I loved you with all of me. Regardless of what has transpired, I forgave you a long time ago … May you rest peacefully ...
News
3 hours ago

Alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull's bail conditions relaxed

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has relaxed the bail conditions of alleged woman-beater Andrew Turnbull.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X