WATCH | Andrew Turnbull, two others killed in high-speed car crash
Andrew Turnbull, who was out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, died in a gruesome crash on Sunday.
Turnbull and two other people died after the high-speed head-on collision outside Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.
Police spokesperson Mali Govender told TimesLIVE the crash happened around 2:30pm.
Turnbull became infamous after he was accused of assaulting Chere Gray in 2018 in a video that went viral.
Video footage emerged of Turnbull grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her hair and physically assaulting her.
At the time of his death he was out on R10,000 bail.
After the news of Turnbull's death broke, Gray took to social media and revealed that she had forgiven her estranged lover. She further asked members of the public to afford Turnbull's family the privacy they needed in their time of grief.
There was once a time when I loved you with all of me. Regardless of what has transpired, I forgave you a long time...Posted by Chere Gray on Sunday, 12 May 2019