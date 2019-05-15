Rob Packham murder trial verdict delayed until Monday
Constantia businessman Rob Packham will have to wait another four days to find out if he will be convicted of murdering his wife.
Packham was due to hear judge Elizabeth Steyn's verdict in the Cape Town high court on Thursday but judgment has been delayed until Monday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Steyn had indicated she was not ready to deliver her verdict because of her involvement in another criminal trial.
Packham has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Gill in February 2018.
The prosecution alleges he killed her with blows to the head at their home, then put her body in the boot of her BMW.
Later the same day, he is alleged to have returned to the BMW, which was parked at Diep River railway station, and set fire to it.