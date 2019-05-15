South Africa

Rob Packham murder trial verdict delayed until Monday

15 May 2019 - 18:20 By TimesLIVE
Rob Packham will hear the verdict in his Cape Town high court murder trial on Monday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Constantia businessman Rob Packham will have to wait another four days to find out if he will be convicted of murdering his wife.

Packham was due to hear judge Elizabeth Steyn's verdict in the Cape Town high court on Thursday but judgment has been delayed until Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Steyn had indicated she was not ready to deliver her verdict because of her involvement in another criminal trial.

Packham has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Gill in February 2018.

The prosecution alleges he killed her with blows to the head at their home, then put her body in the boot of her BMW.

Later the same day, he is alleged to have returned to the BMW, which was parked at Diep River railway station, and set fire to it.

How can I ignore Packham's life of deceit, murder trial judge asks lawyer

The judge trying Rob Packham for his wife's murder peppered the Cape Town businessman's defence attorney with questions as he began his closing ...
News
3 weeks ago

Rob Packham killed his wife 'to get out of a tight spot', says prosecutor

Rob Packham found himself in a "tight spot" between two women and attempted to extricate himself by killing his wife, the Cape Town high court was ...
News
3 weeks ago

Prosecution alleges Rob Packham's extramarital affair led to wife's killing

Prosecutor Susan Galloway's cross-examination of accused murderer Rob Packham ended as Packham took the stand for the third day.
News
4 weeks ago

