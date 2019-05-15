South Africa

Bushiri still preaching despite dark cloud over his head

15 May 2019 - 18:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Enlightened Christian Gathering founder Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are due back in court on August 29 2019.
Image: Facebook/ Prophet Shepered Bushiri

It is business as usual for controversial, self-proclaimed prophet and head of charismatic church Enlightened Christian Gathering Shepherd Bushiri, three months after first being arrested on charges relating to money laundering and fraud.

Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in the specialised and commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Tuesday last week, three days earlier than expected. The Hawks said the court appearance was moved earlier after security concerns.

Despite the charges and a brief suspension of church services, Bushiri is back to preaching to his legions of loyal fans.

Bushiri posts updates to his over 3.7 million followers on Facebook alone. From hosting sermons to church workshops, the controversial pastor is not letting up.

He is due back in court in August.

Here's a look at what he's been doing since first being charged in February.

Prayer meetings

I am praying for you. God will take what the enemy meant for bad and turn it for your good. He is your Restorer!!

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Church conventions

Our programme for this week is set. Don’t miss for anything. Please share the message!

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Monday church service

Monday Diplomatic Service LIVE | Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministering | ECG Church | Pretoria Show Grounds | 13.05.2019

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Monday, May 13, 2019

