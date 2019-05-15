Bushiri still preaching despite dark cloud over his head

It is business as usual for controversial, self-proclaimed prophet and head of charismatic church Enlightened Christian Gathering Shepherd Bushiri, three months after first being arrested on charges relating to money laundering and fraud.

Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in the specialised and commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Tuesday last week, three days earlier than expected. The Hawks said the court appearance was moved earlier after security concerns.

Despite the charges and a brief suspension of church services, Bushiri is back to preaching to his legions of loyal fans.

Bushiri posts updates to his over 3.7 million followers on Facebook alone. From hosting sermons to church workshops, the controversial pastor is not letting up.

He is due back in court in August.

Here's a look at what he's been doing since first being charged in February.

Prayer meetings