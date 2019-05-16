South Africa

Mamokgethi Phakeng unveils UCT's new Fab Four - and they're all women

16 May 2019 - 14:56 By TimesLIVE
UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, second from left, with her three deputies, from left, Sue Harrison, Loretta Feris and Lis Lange.
Image: University of Cape Town

The appointment of the University of Cape Town's (UCT's) third deputy vice-chancellor means the institution's four top academics are women.

Sue Harrison will take over on August 1 as deputy vice-chancellor in charge of research and internationalisation, UCT announced on Thursday.

Also reporting to vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng - whose Twitter handle is @FabAcademic - the other two deputies are Loretta Feris (transformation) and Lis Lange (teaching and learning).

"This is a significant moment of transformation for women in academia and leadership positions, both in our society and across the world," said Phakeng.

"We are delighted that the UCT council has placed its confidence in the experience and expertise of each of my executive colleagues."

Phakeng was Harrison's predecessor until she took over from Max Price in July 2018, 

Harrison is a former deputy dean of research and postgraduate studies in UCT's faculty of engineering and the built environment.

Lange began her term of office in February 2018. She joined UCT from the University of Free State, where she held the same position.

Feris, the former director of the Institute for Marine and Environmental Law in UCT's law faculty, began her present role in January 2017.

