Mamokgethi Phakeng unveils UCT's new Fab Four - and they're all women
The appointment of the University of Cape Town's (UCT's) third deputy vice-chancellor means the institution's four top academics are women.
Sue Harrison will take over on August 1 as deputy vice-chancellor in charge of research and internationalisation, UCT announced on Thursday.
Also reporting to vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng - whose Twitter handle is @FabAcademic - the other two deputies are Loretta Feris (transformation) and Lis Lange (teaching and learning).
What a pleasure to meet the VC of the University of Cape Town, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, today at LSE, with Dame Minouche Shafik. Such august, engaging and inspirational company - thank you for sharing your experiences with us @FabAcademic @LSEnews pic.twitter.com/OVDZlefFwL— Prof Dilly Fung (@DevonDilly) May 15, 2019
"This is a significant moment of transformation for women in academia and leadership positions, both in our society and across the world," said Phakeng.
"We are delighted that the UCT council has placed its confidence in the experience and expertise of each of my executive colleagues."
Phakeng was Harrison's predecessor until she took over from Max Price in July 2018,
Harrison is a former deputy dean of research and postgraduate studies in UCT's faculty of engineering and the built environment.
Lange began her term of office in February 2018. She joined UCT from the University of Free State, where she held the same position.
Feris, the former director of the Institute for Marine and Environmental Law in UCT's law faculty, began her present role in January 2017.