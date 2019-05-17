Boeing software update completed after fatal crashes

Boeing says it has completed development of the software update for its 737 Max plane, which was grounded following two fatal crashes.

In a statement released on Thursday, Boeing said it had flown the 737 Max with the updated software for more than 360 hours on 207 flights.

The plane manufacturer said it would provide additional information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on how pilots interact with the airplane controls and displays in different flight scenarios.

Boeing is expected to submit the upgrade for certification next week.

Company CEO Dennis Muilenburg said they had completed all the engineering test flights for the software update and were preparing for the final certification flight.

“We’re committed to providing the FAA and global regulators all the information they need, and to getting it right.