Boeing software update completed after fatal crashes
Boeing says it has completed development of the software update for its 737 Max plane, which was grounded following two fatal crashes.
In a statement released on Thursday, Boeing said it had flown the 737 Max with the updated software for more than 360 hours on 207 flights.
The plane manufacturer said it would provide additional information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on how pilots interact with the airplane controls and displays in different flight scenarios.
Boeing is expected to submit the upgrade for certification next week.
Company CEO Dennis Muilenburg said they had completed all the engineering test flights for the software update and were preparing for the final certification flight.
“We’re committed to providing the FAA and global regulators all the information they need, and to getting it right.
"We’re making clear and steady progress and are confident that the 737 Max with updated MCAS software will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly. The accidents have only intensified our commitment to our values, including safety, quality and integrity, because we know lives depend on what we do,” Muilenburg said.
In October last year, the Lion Air disaster in Indonesia killed 189 people.
This was followed by the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash in March, which killed all 157 people on board.
Both crashes were linked to the Boeing 737 Max's Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System.
"In addition, Boeing has developed enhanced training and education materials that are now being reviewed with the FAA, global regulators and airline customers to support return-to-service and longer-term operations.
"This includes a series of regional customer conferences being conducted around the world," Boeing said.