South Africa

District Six claimants get in final word before court date with land minister

17 May 2019 - 06:00 By STENDER VON OEHSEN
District Six claimants celebrated outside the high court in Cape Town on April 17 2019 after the absent land reform minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, was ordered to return to court.
District Six claimants celebrated outside the high court in Cape Town on April 17 2019 after the absent land reform minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, was ordered to return to court.
Image: Stender Von Oehsen

After a month of waiting, District Six claimants will finally get their chance on Friday to challenge land minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on restitution plans.

District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam and his legal team filed a final affidavit ahead of the high court date in Cape Town.

"In the three months which have elapsed since the meeting of February 15 2019, the D6WC has not received any approach from the minister, the Land Claims Commission or the department of rural development and land reform to meet for 'follow-up consultations'," read Ajam's affidavit.

"Should the minister require the assistance of the D6WC in finalising the holistic plan for District Six, the D6WC will make whatever contribution it can and co-operate as far as it is able to go."

This was a response to the land minister’s affidavit, submitted on May 6, which unveiled tentative plans for rebuilding District Six. The plan showed a mix of restitution and market housing to help fund the project.

The minister blamed a lack of funds and the amount of available land for delays. And she said her department could offer only R351m of the expected R11bn cost of the proposed plan.

Community lashes out as government reveals District Six reconstruction 'plan'

A vision for the reconstruction of District Six has emerged for the first time since 42ha of properties on the edge of Cape Town's city centre were ...
News
5 days ago

Ajam was not pleased with this news.

"In essence what she's saying is that they don't have the money to build the houses and only now have looked to external partners," Ajam said in a WhatsApp message to TimesLIVE, calling the delay "absurd".

District Six claimants expect to finally get their chance to hear the land minister explain why a court-ordered restitution plan had not yet been finalised, a month to the day since she failed to appear in court.

The court will hear arguments from the land department on why the minister should not be held in contempt for missing the mandatory court appearance last month.

Nkoana-Mashabane must also explain why the restitution project remains delayed and how her tentative plan solves the issue.

"It's going to be very interesting to see if the minister will be able to explain away the many inconsistencies and shortcomings of her department over the last 20 years," said Ajam.

"Many hopeful elderly claimants have died during this period, never realising their dream to come home."

Ajam has been active in the days leading up to the court date, encouraging members of the community to picket outside court.

MORE

Land minister Nkoana-Mashabane could be in contempt over District Six land claim no-show

On a morning when the District Six Working Committee and former residents of the area expected to witness government accountability and a future ...
News
4 weeks ago

Mandla Mandela wades into row over 'noisy' Cape Town mosque

The chief of the Mvezo traditional council has come out in support of a call by the Zinnatul Islam Masjid for noise bylaws in Cape Town to be revised.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men attack cash-in-transit van in brazen Laudium heist South Africa
  3. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  4. SA cocaine mule 'Druglocks' has sentence reduced in Thailand amnesty South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman who pushed old man off bus charged with murder World

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X