Rat poisons killing more than just rodents, study says

“We detected at least one of the four most toxic rat poison compounds … in six of the seven species tested,” said Dr Jacqueline Bishop, lead project superviser.

The species at risk are the caracal, Cape clawless otter, Cape eagle owl, large spotted genet, honey badger and water mongoose, all of which are being poisoned by preying on rats that have ingested the toxic compounds.

These animals already face increasing habitat loss as well as threats from vehicle collisions, poachers and fire, said lead author Laurel Serieys, a postdoctoral research fellow at the institute.