'Thrones' fans are royally crushed … and not only because it's game over

The final episode of the final season of the most expensive TV drama series ever made will air at 3am on Monday, bringing to an end the Game of Thrones phenomenon.

Fans are distraught to say the least, with Fazielah Williams from Sea Point, in Cape Town perhaps saying it most succinctly: “It will be like losing a part of myself.”

But the drama is far from over. Williams is one of 750 million fans worldwide who have signed a petition calling for a remake of the final series.

“The last few episodes have upset me greatly because while they were visually mind-blowing, the plotlines have verged on the absurd,” she said.

