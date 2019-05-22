South Africa

North West road to be closed with immediate effect until March 2020

22 May 2019 - 17:20 By Nico Gous
The R512 interchange on the N4 in the North West will be closed for almost a year due to roadworks.
Image: 123rf/ Iuliia Mikhalitskaia

The R512 interchange on the N4 in the North West will be closed for almost a year.

Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire announced the immediate closure of the road until about March next year.

"Safety of road users using the Bakwena route is a priority. The temporary closure of the R512 bridge has resulted in road users not obeying the temporary road construction signage and not abiding by the rules of the road, thereby creating dangerous conditions for other motorists on the N4," the company said in a statement.

"Road users are advised to make use of alternative routes such as the recently upgraded R511 interchange to get to their destinations in Brits and Hartebeespoort."

