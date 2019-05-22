WATCH | Bakkie rams car during 'road rage' punch-up in Makhanda

Criminal charges have been laid against a motorist who allegedly beat up a man in an apparent road rage altercation in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

In a video shared on social media, the driver of a white double-cab bakkie can be seen holding a man while landing about seven upper-cut punches.

The man trying to block the punches is then thrown to the ground.

Two men in a Toyota Tazz, parked in front of the bakkie, climb out and attempt to intervene.

As the driver gets back into the bakkie, the man on the ground gets up and the brawl continues.