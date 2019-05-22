South Africa

WATCH | Bakkie rams car during 'road rage' punch-up in Makhanda

22 May 2019 - 11:56 By Iavan Pijoos

Police are investigating a case of assault in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) after a video of an apparent road rage incident went viral. The incident took place on May 19 2019.

Criminal charges have been laid against a motorist who allegedly beat up a man in an apparent road rage altercation in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

In a video shared on social media, the driver of a white double-cab bakkie can be seen holding a man while landing about seven upper-cut punches.

The man trying to block the punches is then thrown to the ground.

Two men in a Toyota Tazz, parked in front of the bakkie, climb out and attempt to intervene.

As the driver gets back into the bakkie, the man on the ground gets up and the brawl continues.

WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage'

Chilling footage has emerged of a motorist "driving over" a security guard during a parking lot altercation in Stellenbosch.
News
2 weeks ago

The bakkie driver then rams into the back of the Tazz, pushing it out of the way, and drives off. A person can be seen falling on to the road as the Tazz is pushed.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).

Govender said details were still "very unclear".

"The owner of the Tazz opened a case on Monday. At first it was a case of assault to cause grievously bodily harm, but it has been changed to common assault."

She said the owner of the bakkie did not immediately report the incident to police.

No arrests have been made.

MORE

WATCH | Quad biker arrested for assaulting elderly man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack over the weekend.
News
2 days ago

Quad biker on assault, reckless driving charges after motorist attacked

A quad biker allegedly caught on camera beating up an elderly motorist is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  2. SA judge dies from black mamba bite on Zambia holiday South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre South Africa
  5. Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance South Africa

Latest Videos

Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
X