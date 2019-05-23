NSFAS slammed for TV show: 'Put the money where it is needed'

Free higher education, unemployment and unapproved applications have dominated the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) social media pages.

This after it announced a new show, NSFAS Uncapped, that will air on SABC 1. It will focus on higher education and training.

Aspirant television presenters have started posting their audition clips on social media. Others have lamented not receiving funding from the scheme, despite being eligible.

"TV show for what when some of us are at home because they didn't lend us money despite meeting the requirements?" asked one Twitter user. Some suggested the scheme hire NSFAS beneficiaries who are pursuing careers in media.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to obtain comment from NSFAS have been unsuccessful.