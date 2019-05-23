South Africa

NSFAS slammed for TV show: 'Put the money where it is needed'

23 May 2019 - 07:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has come under fire for launching a television show.
Image: Joseph Chirume

Free higher education, unemployment and unapproved applications  have dominated the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) social media pages. 

This after it announced a new show, NSFAS Uncapped, that will air on SABC 1.  It will focus on  higher education and training.

Aspirant television presenters have started posting their audition clips on social media. Others  have lamented not receiving funding from the scheme, despite being eligible.

"TV show for what when some of us are at home because they didn't lend us money despite meeting the requirements?" asked one Twitter user. Some suggested the scheme hire NSFAS beneficiaries who are pursuing careers in media.  

Attempts by TimesLIVE to obtain comment from NSFAS have been unsuccessful. 

