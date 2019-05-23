NSFAS slammed for TV show: 'Put the money where it is needed'
Free higher education, unemployment and unapproved applications have dominated the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) social media pages.
This after it announced a new show, NSFAS Uncapped, that will air on SABC 1. It will focus on higher education and training.
Aspirant television presenters have started posting their audition clips on social media. Others have lamented not receiving funding from the scheme, despite being eligible.
"TV show for what when some of us are at home because they didn't lend us money despite meeting the requirements?" asked one Twitter user. Some suggested the scheme hire NSFAS beneficiaries who are pursuing careers in media.
Attempts by TimesLIVE to obtain comment from NSFAS have been unsuccessful.
Ninjani guys when there are students camping in labs on hungry stomachs because they're waiting on your responses?— Khanyisile Bujela -Counselling Psychologist (@Lisakhanya21) May 22, 2019
NSFAS doesn’t need all this, they just need to fund students. Put the money where it’s needed.— Zane (@Zane16996000) May 22, 2019
If only they could master what they supposed to do. Which is fund students.— Son of Azania (@bongbittt) May 22, 2019
The government has failed us as young people, I really don't see the necessity of a TV show while, some kids are unemployed and learners with average marks don't qualify for the nsfas @MYANC— GuguZulu 🦄 (@Gugulet54769855) May 21, 2019
Please hire qualified unemployed media studies / media related graduates.— Tebogo (@tebogo_leboho) May 21, 2019
TV show for the what whilst some of us are at home because they didn't lend us money despite meeting the requirements? 😤 pic.twitter.com/tBXjV9LWOV— Kéts (@KetsManchwe) May 21, 2019
You have paid money to Media studies students,— SiphoSetfu (@sklebambo) May 21, 2019
Hire them in numbers.... Stop going for only Gauteng famous Young people.