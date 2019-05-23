South Africa

Swift arrest of three after murder of Cape Town lawyer on Sunday

23 May 2019 - 17:27 By Aron Hyman
Attorney David Mbazwana was killed in Khayelitsha on Sunday.
Image: Facebook/Legal Practitioners SA

Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of Cape Town attorney David Mbazwana.

The 38-year-old top lawyer was killed on Sunday afternoon in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, in the Eiland informal settlement.

The CZ 75 pistol, ammunition and drugs seized when the three men were arrested.
Image: SA Police Service

On Thursday members of the anti-gang unit arrested three men who were in possession of a CZ 75 pistol which had its serial number removed. Police also seized ammunition, including assault rifle ammunition, and drugs including tik and mandrax during the raid.

"The three suspects aged 24, 30 and 35, are due to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court once charged," said Western Cape spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"Two of them are facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs, while the other is facing a charge of possession of ammunition and drugs," he said.

"Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula has expressed his gratitude towards the SAPS members who have executed this breakthrough and strongly condemns the senseless killings in our communities."

Mbazwana is the third lawyer to be killed in Cape Town recently. Noorudien Hassan was killed at the end of 2017 and Pete Mihalik was slain in front of his children's school in Green Point last October.

