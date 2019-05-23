South Africa

Seven taken to hospital after wooden deck collapses in Kruger Park

23 May 2019 - 17:24 By Nico Gous
Seven people were hospitalised after a wooden deck collapsed next to a pub in the Mopani Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park on May 23 2019.
Image: Facebook/Jaco Gericke
The wooden deck which collapsed.
Image: Supplied

Seven people were taken to hospital after a wooden deck collapsed next to a pub in the Mopani rest camp in the Kruger National Park on Thursday.

Maponya911 paramedics Jaco Gericke wrote on Facebook: "Wooden deck next to pub collapsed causing 14 people to fall down. Seven young people were transported to hospitals."

SANParks spokesperson Janine Raftopoulos told TimesLIVE the accident happened late on Thursday morning.

"Part of the wood of the deck had been eroded and, unfortunately, it did give in while people were standing on it … The park is looking at fortification and refurbishment of that area given what happened, unfortunately, today."

This is a developing story.

