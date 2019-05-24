Don't believe the OUTsurance testimonials? The ad watchdog says they are not 'utter lies'
OUTsurance testimonials about drops in car insurance premiums are not “utter lies”, the advertising watchdog has ruled.
Vincent van Zyl complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) about a TV advert for OUTsurance, claiming the car insurance premium quoted rates were simply untrue.
In the advert, “Lindsay”, 39, from Mpumalanga, drives a 2011 Toyota Fortuner. Her car insurance premium dropped from R1,079 to R780 after switching to OUTsurance.
An onscreen disclaimer states: “Premium quoted is risk profile dependent. Ts and Cs apply.”
The ARB wrote in its ruling on May 9: “He (Van Zyl) submitted that he has tried this on many occasions, with many different vehicles, and he was never offered the rates as claimed.”
OUTsurance hit back, saying its advert was accurate. The insurer added that the disclaimer reminded consumers that insurance premiums are “likely to differ from person to person due to differences in each individual’s specific personal risk profile and circumstances”.
OUTsurance provided ARB with the person's insurance premium history.
ARB dismissed Van Zyl’s complaint, saying it was clear from the advert that the premium was a “specific situation”.
“The hypothetical reasonable viewer would understand that the disclaimers contained in the advertisement communicate that insurance premiums are likely to differ from person to person due to differences in each individual’s specific personal risk profile and circumstances,” the ARB said.
It added that Van Zyl being unable to get similar quotes “does not make the commercial misleading”.
“It may be that the complainant (Van Zyl) is already getting a very competitive rate at another insurer, or that the complainant has a very different risk profile.”